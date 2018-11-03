International Speedway (ISCA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research downgraded International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in International Speedway by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 209,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Speedway by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 169,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in International Speedway by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in International Speedway by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 993,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

