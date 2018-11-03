Internap (INAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Internap had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Internap updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INAP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 1,539,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,529. Internap has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Internap to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Internap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Internap by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,392,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 280,924 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Internap during the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Internap during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Internap by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

