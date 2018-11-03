Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares on Wednesday, October 31st. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

In related news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.