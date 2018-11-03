Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDTI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.
Shares of NASDAQ IDTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,086. Integrated Device Technology has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,241.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $2,760,903. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,081,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.