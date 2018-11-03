Integra Lifesciences (IART) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

IART traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 859,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.49%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $62,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6,993.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

