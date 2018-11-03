Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 327,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 215,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

