Instructure (INST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE INST traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 631,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,921. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Instructure by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

