Instructure (INST) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.
NYSE:INST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 631,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.58. Instructure has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $49.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Instructure Company Profile
Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.
See Also: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.