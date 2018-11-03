Instructure (INST) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NYSE:INST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 631,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.58. Instructure has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

