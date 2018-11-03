Insider Selling: Serengeti Resources Inc (SIR) Insider Sells 33,500 Shares of Stock

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) insider Richard Collier Atkinson sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$15,075.00.

Richard Collier Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Richard Collier Atkinson sold 100,000 shares of Serengeti Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Richard Collier Atkinson bought 845,000 shares of Serengeti Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,750.00.

CVE SIR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 983,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,208. Serengeti Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.60.

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

