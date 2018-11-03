Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP Sells $690,057.32 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $690,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 10.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

