Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NVR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,345.00, for a total transaction of $2,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $92.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,258.34. 41,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,896. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $38.02 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 102.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $284,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

