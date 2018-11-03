Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Director Sells $2,241,450.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZO opened at $760.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $588.56 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AutoZone by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.77.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

