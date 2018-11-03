Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Sells $27,689,149.72 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,088.52 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
