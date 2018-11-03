Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Sells $27,689,149.72 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,088.52 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

