Insider Buying: Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (OTW) Insider Buys A$20,930.00 in Stock

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) insider Susan Forrester acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.00 ($14,843.97).

Shares of OTW opened at A$4.90 ($3.48) on Friday.

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

