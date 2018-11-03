Insider Buying: Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (OTW) Insider Buys A$20,930.00 in Stock

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) insider Susan Forrester acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.00 ($14,843.97).
Shares of OTW opened at A$4.90 ($3.48) on Friday.
Over The Wire Company Profile
