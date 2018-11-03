Insider Buying: CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) EVP Acquires $135,000.00 in Stock

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) EVP Robert R. Spears, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 10.41. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.29.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Several analysts recently commented on CMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

