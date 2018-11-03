Insider Buying: 88 Energy Ltd (88E) Insider Purchases A$52,500.00 in Stock

88 Energy Ltd (ASX:88E) insider David Wall acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($37,234.04).

ASX 88E opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

