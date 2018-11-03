Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (LVHB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 95.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVHB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:LVHB opened at $30.56 on Friday.

