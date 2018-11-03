Inmarsat (ISAT) Lifted to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Inmarsat to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.18 ($7.33).

Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 469.10 ($6.13) on Tuesday. Inmarsat has a one year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

