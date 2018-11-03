ING Groep (INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.72 ($17.12).

Get ING Groep alerts:

INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.35 ($16.69). 27,950,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.