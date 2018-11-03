Infosys Ltd (INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 8,302,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,565,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Infosys by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

