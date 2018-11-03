Inflarx (IFRX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 12,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

