Infinera (INFN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Infinera by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth $866,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 48.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Infinera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 27.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

