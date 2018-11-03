INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

INDIVIOR PLC/S stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.69. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

INVVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

