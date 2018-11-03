Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €77.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.86 ($106.81).

ETR FME opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

