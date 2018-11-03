Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,034,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,870. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $847.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.