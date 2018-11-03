IMV (IMV) Announces Earnings Results

IMV (NYSE:IMV) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

IMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 1,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.