Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

TSE:IMO opened at C$42.03 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$33.43 and a twelve month high of C$44.91.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “c$43.73” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.