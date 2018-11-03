Imperial Capital Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Acushnet (GOLF)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOLF. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.42 million. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

