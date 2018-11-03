Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Insider Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats Sells 245,000 Shares of Stock

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) insider Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 245,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$198,450.00.

Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 6,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$5,160.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 39,500 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$32,390.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 50,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 25,100 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$24,849.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 44,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$43,560.00.

Shares of CVE IPA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 306,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,991. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.32.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

