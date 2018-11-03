Immersion (IMMR) Issues Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 86.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Immersion stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 560,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,523. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.89. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Immersion worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.