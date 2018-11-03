IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 14,354 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 235.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.53. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,400 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

