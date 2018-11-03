IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $51,247,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

