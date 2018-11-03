IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $223,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,607,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,482,000 after buying an additional 1,282,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,558,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,718,000 after buying an additional 832,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 340,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 347,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 174,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 472,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 127,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,935 shares of company stock worth $2,431,940 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

