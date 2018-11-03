IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 431 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

