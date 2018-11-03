ICF International (ICFI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.295-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

ICF International stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 175,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,852. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

