iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:IBDC opened at $25.85 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.