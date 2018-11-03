iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of IBDK stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

