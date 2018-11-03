HYCON Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. HYCON has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.44 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00252516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.08 or 0.09662211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,964,115,689 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

