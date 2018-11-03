Hyatt Hotels’ (H) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note published on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.41.

H stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 1,136,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,437. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $203,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

