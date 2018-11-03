Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.41.

H opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $8,701,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

