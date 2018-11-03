HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HUYA by 162.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HUYA by 3,741.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.76. 3,041,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,373. HUYA has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

