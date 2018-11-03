Huron Consulting Group Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

HURN opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 233,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

