Hudson Ltd (HUD) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,497 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,628,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 47.68. Hudson Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

