Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Receives $10.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of HMHC opened at $6.94 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $827.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

