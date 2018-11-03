Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $250,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,329,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $137,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

HPT stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

