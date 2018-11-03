Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Sharpe sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $304,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,800. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

HMN stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.