Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $162.28 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

