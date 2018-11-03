Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

HOLI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

