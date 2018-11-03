Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “$105.12” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 826,460 shares of company stock valued at $90,058,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $798.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

