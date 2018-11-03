HMS (HMSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HMS updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 3,048,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. HMS has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HMS by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,443,000 after buying an additional 759,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 135.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 503,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 290,017 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in HMS by 34.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,060,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 269,878 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in HMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of HMS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

